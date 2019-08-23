Crews making emergency repairs on I-79 in Mercer County

The work is scheduled to be completed by August 30

NEW VERNON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Drivers using Interstate 79 in Mercer County could see lane restrictions due to emergency work to repair storm damage.

Work is being done near mile marker 128.5 northbound. This is in North Vernon Township.

Work is scheduled to be completed by August 30.

No detours are anticipated, but drivers should anticipate northbound lane restrictions between mile marker 128 and mile marker 129.

Road crews are rebuilding the road embankment, resetting the existing drainage inlet, installing new pipes and drainage, paving and resetting guardrail.