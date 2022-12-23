Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing several local road restrictions as crews battle this severe winter storm.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and commercial lanes are one lane only on the following interstates:

Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway)

Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County

Interstate 86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange



A Tier one vehicle restriction with a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only has been implemented on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 212B (I-180 westbound, Williamsport).

The tier one restriction means the following vehicles are not allowed:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT crews are working to make the roadways passable but are asking drivers to be cautious.