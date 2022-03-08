WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are investigating the cause of an underground electrical fire in Warren.

According to a post on the Warren Police Department’s Facebook page, an explosion happened on Main Avenue SW, in the downtown area. No one was injured.

Ohio Edison is disconnecting power in the area until further notice until the cause of the electrical fire is discovered.

According to FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis, all water needs to be pumped out before a cause can be determined. The power outage is affecting about 200 customers.

The Trumbull County Family Court building is closed as a result.