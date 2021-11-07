Crews investigating oil well explosion in Mahoning County

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Damascus fire crews are investigating an explosion at an oil well Sunday morning.

It happened on Pine Lake Road, close to Seacrist Road just after 2 a.m.



Fire stations began clearing the scene around 3:30 a.m. Crews say that the fire rekindled after it was put out.

The Goshen Police Chief tells us they felt the explosion at the station. The station is about two miles away from where the oil well. They thought someone had crashed into the building.



Just after officers went outside to look the call came in about the explosion.



Damascus fire chief Derek Day said that they are waiting to hear from the oil company.



Pine Lake Road was closed earlier this morning, but police say that it is now reopened.