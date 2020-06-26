Crews install new LED lights at Brookfield Schools’ stadium

School officials say the savings from updating its other lighting will help pay for the stadium lights

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews were busy installing new LED lights at Brookfield Local Schools’ stadium on Friday.

The old lights were spotty; Some areas were well-lit while others were not.

The new lights have provided a solution to that issue, said Head Football Coach and Maintenance Supervisor Randy Clark.

“There was one area in the field where it was so dark you couldn’t see, and there were other areas where you’d get a sunburn in, so I mean, we’ve had light issues for a long, long time,” he said.

The school is also in the process of converting its lights to LED, and school officials say the savings from that project will help pay for the stadium lights. The new lights are expected to cut down on energy by 50%.

They can be controlled from a cell phone.