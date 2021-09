YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters responded to a fire on Belmont Avenue this morning.



It happened inside Domestic Uniform Rental around 2:30 a.m.

The battalion chief tells us the fire was caused by the combustion of some oil soaked rags that they found inside a few barrels.



It was contained to the loading area and when the sprinklers couldn’t put it out, it set off a second alarm.

No one was inside at the time.

We will continue to provide the latest updates.