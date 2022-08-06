SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters were fighting flames at a campground in Shenango Township on Saturday morning.

Crews rushed to the campground owned by the National Association of the Church of God just after 2 a.m. It also serves as the church’s headquarters, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Arnetta Bailey, the chief operating and development officer for the campground, said the building that caught fire is a residence hall and a dining hall. Bailey said the two people inside at the time of the fire got out safely.

The organization is hosting a camp starting Sunday, and that will go on as planned.

According to Fire Chief Justin Barnes, this is the second incident at the campground. Crews had also been called to the campground for another small fire around 3:11 p.m. Friday.

Barnes said fighting this morning’s fire is tough because it’s a mile and a half trip down a curvy road, and crews have to haul water back and forth.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

