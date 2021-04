Firefighters had a difficult time getting to the fire, believed to have started in the basement

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Fire forced two people from their home in Hermitage overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Lamor Road.

Investigators think the fire started in the basement.

At first, crews said they had a difficult time getting to the fire. Eventually, they were able to put it out.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators will be on scene later Thursday to try to figure out the cause.