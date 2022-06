GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard home destroyed by fire a few months ago has been torn down.

The house once stood on Churchill Road.

The house caught fire on April 11. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

Two adults and seven children were living there at the time.

No one in the family was hurt, but a dog and pet fish did die in the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to give the Girard Fire Department a call.