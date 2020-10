The Western Reserve Port Authority recently took ownership of the property but said renovating it would have cost too much

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are demolishing a landmark bank building at the corner of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown Monday morning.

The building is coming down and a Dunkin’ will be built in its place.

The Western Reserve Port Authority recently took ownership of the property but said renovating it would have cost too much.

Another business, possibly another fast food franchise, is also being planned for the site.