YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The demolition started on one of Youngstown’s historic buildings, which many people may not even know exists.

Crews are taking down the old Schwebel’s bread building on Center Street, just off the east end of the bridge.

Schwebel’s operated in the building from 1923 to 1951.

The owner of the Check and Go next door owns the property and is in the process of building a new store and gas station. The plan is to use the old Schwebel’s area for parking.