Crews cut vehicle to remove victim involved in Coitsville crash

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – It took more than an hour for crews to remove a driver from a vehicle after a crash in Coitsville.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning at US-422 and Bedford Road in Coitsville, near the offices of Victory Christian Church.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a Mercedes pulled out from Bedford Road onto 422 into the path of two other vehicles, colliding with both. The Mercedes was then pushed into a ditch.

Highway Patrol troopers say they’ve been busy with accidents this morning; at least one of them being blamed on the foggy conditions. The cause of this crash is still unknown and is under investigation.

