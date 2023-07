YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dominion was called to an area in Youngstown for a gas leak.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday on North Hazelwood, between Eddie and Roy streets.

Construction crews were digging in the area of North Hazelwood and Eddie Street when a worker hit a line, according to Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief John Lightly.

The gas company was at the scene to shut down the line, and the area is secured with HAZMAT specialists.

Lightly said no one is in any danger.