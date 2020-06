Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, officials say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Mahoning County Sheriff’s detective in Youngstown on Monday.

The crash happened on Oak Street, near North Medina Street.

Officials say a vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by Detective Bob Smith head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. They were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, preventing more serious injuries.