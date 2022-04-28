HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a fire in Hermitage early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of South Hermitage Road around 4 a.m.

Fire chief Flynn said that flames were shooting out the back of the house. Smoke and heat hindered operation on the fire trying to get in through the front door. The chief said that it took about an hour to put the fire out. Fire Marshall has been called out to investigate the cause. Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire. Still trying to figure out who the owner is. House is a total loss.

Route 18 closed because hydrants are across street from house. It is now back open.

The chief said that nobody was in the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters are still trying to figure out who the owner is. The is a total loss.

The state Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.