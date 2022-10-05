BROOKFIELD, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a head-on collision between a car and a semi on Route 82 in Brookfield Township Wednesday.

Troopers were called to State Route 82 westbound at State Route 7 around 1:45 p.m. Route 82 Westbound is open with one lane.

Troopers said that the driver of the car was overdosing and driving on the wrong side of the road. That woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Patrol.

The woman was charged with OVI and driving the wrong way.

Troopers said they found large amounts of drugs in the car.

OSP said that the semi-driver did a good job of slowing down before the crash. The truck was carrying residue waste.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.