WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters were called to a fire on the third floor of an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to the Warren Fire Department, it happened at the Garfield Manor Apartments at 259 Perkinswood Blvd NE.

A post on Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page says the fire call came in at 12:37 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke on the third floor, where the fire started.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, according to the post.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brandon Jaces contributed to this report.