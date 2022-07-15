YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Haseltine Avenue.

Crews responded a little after 2:30 p.m.

At this time, no visible flames can be seen coming from the house, but there is lots of smoke coming from the roof and out of some of the windows.

Three fire engines are there, along with one ambulance.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or in the home at the time of the fire.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.