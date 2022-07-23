WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters extinguished a fire in the attic of a house early Saturday morning.

They were called out around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of South St SE in Warren. Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the second floor.

According to a post on the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page, the fire was found in the attic.

Crews put out the fire and covered furniture and belongings to protect them from water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.