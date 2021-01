It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Route 87 NW and Combs Road NW

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews were sent to a fatal crash in Mesopotamia Township Saturday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Route 87 NW and Combs Road NW, according to dispatch.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, hit a tree and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was reportedly unconscious when he was found.

We’re working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.