SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Salem Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told a First News crew member on the scene that a van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Routes 45 and 558, crashing into a truck. The force caused both vehicles to go over a guard rail.

Authorities say medical helicopters were called to fly both drivers to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

At this time, the severity of any injuries is unknown.

Gerry Ricciutti and Domenic Weser contributed to this report.