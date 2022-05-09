NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews were called Monday to a crumbling building in New Castle.

According to the New Castle Fire Chief, crews were called about 9:25 a.m. to 109 W. Long Avenue for a partial building collapse.

Crews found that one-quarter to one-half of the building had collapsed. The road was closed in the area.

Partial demolition for the building was ordered, and the road is expected to reopen shortly after 3 p.m. Crews are cleaning up the debris.

No one was injured, and no vehicles were damaged.