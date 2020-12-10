Crews called out to shed fire in Trumbull County

The fire happened on Phillips Rice Road in Mecca Township Thursday morning

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Crews responded to a fire in Trumbull County Thursday morning.

The fire happened on Phillips Rice Road in Mecca Township just before 7 a.m. The fire chief said when they got there, there was a lot of fire in the back of the building.

There was so much stuff inside, the chief said it was a challenge to put the fire out.

The building, which looks to be some kind of storage shed, was badly damaged.

No one was hurt.

There was a small pellet stove in the back of the shed where the fire started, but investigators still aren’t sure if that’s what caused it.

