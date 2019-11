It happened at a house on Vienna Avenue near Ford Street SE

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are at the scene of a fire in Niles.

It happened at a house on Vienna Avenue near Ford Street SE, across from Buckeye Beverage.

Fire officials believe it may have started in the attic.

No flames are showing at this time, but crews have the road blocked in the area.

No one was hurt.

