YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fire crews were called out to a fire Thursday morning on Youngstown’s east side.

Firefighters went to 1631 Shehy St. about 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

There was heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.