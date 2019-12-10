Crews bolster electric system in Mercer County to withstand winter storms

The new lines are thicker and will be more durable in ice and heavy snow

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – PennPower is ready for the winter season after updating its service lines in Mercer County.

PennPower installed nearly a thousand new poles and replaced 184,000 feet of power lines.

The new lines are thicker and more durable to withstand ice and heavy snow.

“The completion of this work ahead of winter is a win-win because it strengthens our electric system and keeps the lights on for customers when they depend on it the most to stay warm and comfortable,” said Ed Shuttleworth, regional president of PennPower and Ohio Edison.

PennPower also added 72 new automated reclosing devices that help bring the electricity back within seconds of an outage.