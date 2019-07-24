Crews begin clean-up of trash heap near vacant Youngstown home

The trash was left by a contractor for the Mahoning County Land Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews have begun cleaning up trash from the front of a vacant Youngstown home.

Those living around the house on E. Dewey Avenue complained about the trash heap, which was left by a contractor for the Mahoning County Land Bank.

The debris was going to be recollected and disposed of once the vacant house was demolished next Monday.

After WYTV reached out to the Land Bank, Executive Director Debora Flora said it was a misunderstanding and that it would be taken care of this morning.

Flora apologized and said she is taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.