Crews battle Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Fire Department battled a structure fire on the city’s North Side Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on Tacoma Avenue near the intersection of Wick Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

A two and a half story house burned to the ground.

The battalion chief tells us the home was vacant and was too far gone to be saved.



The Fire Department did prevent the flames from spreading to a barn behind the house.

Firefighters were talking to the owner on-scene but they tell us that the cause is under investigation.

