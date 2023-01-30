WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called to a vehicle and house fire in Warren Township overnight.

Shortly after midnight, the Warren Township Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire next to a house in the 1700 block of Bellcrest Ave. SW. Firefighters arrived to find both the vehicle and the house on fire.

According to a post on the Warren Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were able to put out the fire, which spread into the walls and attic.

Courtesy: Dean Stanley

Courtesy: Dean Stanley

Courtesy: Dean Stanley

Courtesy: Dean Stanley

The fire was under control within 30 minutes from the time of the call.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Neighboring fire departments Champion, Newton Falls and Lordstown assisted.