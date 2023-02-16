BRACEVILLE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Several agencies have been called to a house fire in Braceville Township early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 3400 block of Nelson Mosier Road shortly after 4 a.m.

The house is a total loss. The Braceville Township fire chief said that the house was almost destroyed when they arrived

Crews have not found anyone in or around the house, but they are still looking. The fire chief said that the owner of the house died a few weeks ago.

In addition to seven fire departments, the gas and electric company as well as the State Fire Marshal have been called to investigate.

Fire crews are wrapping it up as flames are still visible from a gas line burning gas company on scene trying to shut it off.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.