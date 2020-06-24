Suspect arrested in connection with Youngstown Family Dollar fire

There was a small in the front of the store and in a dumpster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Bryson Street man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he set two fires Wednesday morning in two separate parts of town.

Marko Bills, 35, of Bryson Street, faces one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson.

Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, who is the fire investigator, says Bills called authorities and confessed to both fires.

“He was very cooperative,” Wright said.

The aggravated arson charge is for a fire at 3:25 a.m. at the Family Dollar store at St. Louis Avenue and Market Street on the South Side.

Wright said there were two separate fires, one by a trash receptacle that was set using old clothes, then a brick was thrown through a window and a fire was set on the inside.

Wright said the store was saved but there was significant smoke damage inside and it probably will not be able to open anytime soon.

After starting those fires, Bills walked back to his home in the 1400 block of Bryson St. and set the duplex on fire.

Wright said Bills had been living in the home even though it has been vacant for the past five years. There was heavy fire damage on the first and second floor, and the department has submitted a form recommending the house be tore down.

Wright said he could not comment on a motive.

No one was injured in either fire.