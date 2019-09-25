Crews battle smoky fire in Lisbon, slows traffic on Route 45

A vacant home next to the site caught fire, which crews ended up demolishing

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon from a fire that broke out in Lisbon.

The fire chief said the fire started at a wooden pallet yard just after 3 p.m. Wind caused the fire to keep spreading, leading firefighters to call for mutual aid from several fire departments.

The pallets were being stored there by Vancura Hardwoods, which is about a mile north of the site.

A vacant home next to the site caught fire, which crews ended up demolishing.

There were no injuries from the fire.

Traffic on on Route 45 was restricted at times while the firefighters maintained the blaze.