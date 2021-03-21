Crews battle occupied house fire in Youngstown

While being evacuated, officials said residents were largely concerned with saving an urn of a family member

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to put out an occupied house fire on Youngstown’s South Side Sunday evening.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Williamson Avenue.

Battalion Chief Charlie Smith said the fire started in the back of the house.

Several people were home at the time and were all evacuated safely.

While being evacuated, officials said residents were largely concerned with saving an urn of a family member. It was also saved from the fire.

There were no injuries.

The house is a complete loss, firefighters said, and the Red Cross will be helping to relocate the seven residents who lived there.