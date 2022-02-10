Crews battle mobile home fire in Trumbull County

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple fire departments were called to a mobile home fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Forest Grove Mobile Home Park in Howland Township shortly before 4 a.m.

Crews say that the one person who was in the home at Lot 22 made it out safely without any injuries. Crews say that their two pets made it out safely as well.

Firefighters say that a car was also damaged and that Red Cross was called to assist the person who lives in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.