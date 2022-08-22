GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The unit hit the hydrant at Elm and Columbia and laid 200 feet of 5 inch supply line. Another unit utilized the deck gun to knock the bulk of the fire down, while a 1 3/4 inch handline was used to extinguish the rest of the fire and hot spots.

Firefighters said that no fire made it to the house and that there were no injuries. The post said that they also responded to an alarm on North Race Street. No other details were provided.

Greenville firefighters were assisted by West Salem VFD, Hempfield VFD, and Greenville Police Department.