CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Campbell Wednesday morning.

Crews from multiple departments were called to the 400 block of Tenney Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters said that this was an electrical fire that started inside the walls. Campbell Fire Department was able to get here quick enough and get everyone out safely. The damage is repairable. The power had to be cut from the house. Two people live inside the house.

Crews have left the scene.

Dominic Weser contributed to this report.