LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters in Lisbon were called to a house fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 3900 block of OH-517 a couple miles from downtown Lisbon near the Lisbon fairgrounds around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters are still on scene. Right now drivers, one of the lanes of 517 is blocked off.

Firefighters have not released information on if anyone was injured.