BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A fire destroyed a mobile home in Mahoning County late Tuesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Maplecroft Road in Beaver Township.

When firefighters got there, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to contain the fire to just one mobile home.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused it.