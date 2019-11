Crews worked Monday to control a fire at a three-story brick structure in Columbiana County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked Monday to control a fire at a three-story brick century home in Columbiana County.

Flames broke out just after 5 a.m. at the house along Glasgow Road in Wayne Township.

Several departments were called to the scene.

Firefighters said the home was being used as a hunting cabin.

No injuries were reported.

The building was destroyed, with the just the brick walls standing around the burned-out interior.

The cause is under investigation.