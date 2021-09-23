Crews battle large fire behind building in Weathersfield Twp.

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, (Ohio) – Crews are working to contain a large fire behind a building in Weathersfield Township.

The fire broke out just before noon behind a building in the 900 block of State Route 46.

We don’t know yet what the business is, however, there is a recycling emblem on the building.

The building formerly housed Warren Fabricating.

Neighboring fire departments have been called in to help.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report as additional information becomes available.

