SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Crews were called to a fire on East State Street in Sharon around 9:15 p.m. Friday evening.

We’re told it happened on the third-floor attic of a duplex.

Sharon, Hermitage, Farrell, Patagonia and Brookfield fire departments all responded.

Firefighters had to knock down locked doors to battle the flames.

Everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.