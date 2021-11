POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Poland Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bel Aire Lane in Poland shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Crews said the fire was contained to one room. They also said the caller was in the home at the time of the incident.

Crews did not report any injuries.

The cause is under investigation.