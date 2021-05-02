Crews battle house fire in Girard

The call came in from people in the home about smoke coming from the walls

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were able to put out a house fire in about 10 minutes Sunday evening in Girard.

It happened on East Broadway Ave. Sunday evening.

According to Girard firefighters, the fire started in the back of the house, and there is some damage to the back corner.

Officials on scene say everybody got out safely and there were no injuries.

East Broadway Ave. was blocked for a time from SR 422 to North Avenue. McDonald Fire Department was also there for backup.