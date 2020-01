Officials say the fire was contained to that area by cinder block walls and the concrete ceiling

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in Ellsworth Township on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene on S. Kiwatani Trail around noon. The owner of the home said he was walking his dog when he noticed the fire in the basement of his garage and called 911.

Officials say the fire was contained to that area by cinder block walls and the concrete ceiling.

A cat that was in the garage at the time got out safely. No injuries were reported.