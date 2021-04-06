Crews battle fires on ODNR land in Trumbull County

According to officials with the Farmington Township Fire Department, the fires are being considered suspicious

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked to control two brush fires Tuesday in Farmington Township on land owned by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

An alarm came in about 1:30 p.m. for a large field fire encompassing about 17 acres of ODNR land off of Hoffman Road.

Then, at about 2:23 p.m., crews were called to another field fire encompassing about three acres off of Stroup Hickox Road.

According to officials with the Farmington Township Fire Department, the fires are being considered suspicious. Witnesses say they saw a “repetitive” black SUV in the area of the fires, and fire officials say there was no “probable source of ignition.”

ODNR investigators were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ODNR Law Enforcement Division.