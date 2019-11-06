Crews battle fire in Youngstown

Local News

The building is at Windsor Avenue and Powers Way in Youngstown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fire crews responded to a fire in Youngstown Tuesday evening.

The building is at Windsor Avenue and Powers Way in Youngstown.

The bottom of the building is a vacant storefront, while the top looks to contain an apartment.

Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Jimmy Drummond said no one was in the building at the time of the fire and they don’t believe anyone has lived there in years.

Five fire trucks responded to the fire, from several stations.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com