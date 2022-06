WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters battled a house fire in Warren early Saturday morning.

They were called out around 4 a.m. to the 2400 block of Burton SE, according to a post on the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 union page.

There were heavy flames when they arrived, but the fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house was vacant.

James Naples contributed to this report.