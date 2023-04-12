LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died in a fire in Leavittsburg Tuesday night.

Crews battled the fire on Layer Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Andy Ellinger, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed that a person died in the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The fire chief said that the fire started in a living room by a couch where the victim was found.

The Trumbull County Coroner said that an autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the victim and that X-rays will be used for a “definitive identification.”

According to a post on the Warren Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, Layer Road SW between Wilda Avenue SW and Risher Road SW was closed while crews were on the scene. As of 2:30 a.m., the area reopened.

