YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An overnight fire on Youngstown’s east side has rekindled.

Firefighters originally responded to a vacant house fire on North Garland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters found the second floor on fire and were able to put it out.



The fire rekindled around 6 a.m. causing more damage.



According to the battalion chief, the house on Garland Avenue has been vacant for a few years.



No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.