WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a house in Warren Township on Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to Kincaid East Road NW just before 5 a.m.

Multiple units were on the scene.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

A neighbor said the house is abandoned and that this is the third time it has caught fire.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.